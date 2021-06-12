Selfkey Market Cap Hits $40.97 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and $5.22 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00060734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00799621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.87 or 0.08478786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086778 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.