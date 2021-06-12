Semux (SEM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $49.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Semux has a market capitalization of $223,294.76 and approximately $49.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000191 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015636 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

