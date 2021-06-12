Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Down 23.2% This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $31.95 million and $214,340.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00800206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.80 or 0.08365259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00086839 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.