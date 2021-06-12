Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $34.87 million and $267,539.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00783928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.75 or 0.08274355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00086761 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

