Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 65.32 ($0.85). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 157,989 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

