Sessia Achieves Market Cap of $462,828.43 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Sessia has a total market cap of $462,828.43 and $21,492.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,061,138 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

