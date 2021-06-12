Shadows (DOWS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $613,152.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $613,152.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00801668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.81 or 0.08354202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086861 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.