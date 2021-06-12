Shard Reaches Market Cap of $9.08 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Shard has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $24,534.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

