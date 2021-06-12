SharedStake (SGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $417,666.25

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $417,666.25 and $21,018.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00007792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

