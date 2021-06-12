SHIELD Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $54,933.39 and $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 72% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,702.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,403.28 or 0.06731383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.78 or 0.01635125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00454557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.47 or 0.00684743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00456042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00040560 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.