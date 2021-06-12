SHIELD Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 72.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $54,771.91 and approximately $16.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,491.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.59 or 0.06690648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00448600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.95 or 0.01591817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00153638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.93 or 0.00695748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00454564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006772 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040764 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

