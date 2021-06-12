Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.41 or 0.00009552 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $783,374.68 and $1.61 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00169472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00195957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.75 or 0.01125751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.44 or 0.99991112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,811 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.