Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 269.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,846 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for approximately 7.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Shift4 Payments worth $28,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 126.1% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of FOUR traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. 806,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,846. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of -95.14. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $350,064,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

