Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.00

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and traded as low as $42.12. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 54,853 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.00.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

