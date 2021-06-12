Shopping (SPI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $876,279.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $35.37 million and approximately $876,279.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $37.75 or 0.00105225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00173209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.01116000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,870.31 or 0.99991487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 936,932 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

