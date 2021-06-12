Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 487.50 ($6.37) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 490.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 227.56 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,414 ($18.47).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.