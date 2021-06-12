Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BWNG stock opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £298.39 million and a PE ratio of 24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.04. N Brown Group has a 12 month low of GBX 31.32 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

