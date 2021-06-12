Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Decreases By 61.5%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.60 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
