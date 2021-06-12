Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rises By 243.9%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFLYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

AFLYY stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

