Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Decreases By 66.1%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 13th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.89. Alstom has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several analysts recently commented on ALSMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

