Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Rises By 248.5%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 248.5% from the May 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.6 days.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

