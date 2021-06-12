Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Declines By 63.8%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

