Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Declines By 71.6%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the May 13th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99. Assertio has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the period. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

