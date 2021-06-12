Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Decreases By 65.2%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASKH opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. Astika has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Astika Company Profile

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

