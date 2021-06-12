Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Declines By 64.6%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the May 13th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AEXAY opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atos has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

