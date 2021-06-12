Short Interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Declines By 61.2%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the May 13th total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ EARS opened at $3.61 on Friday. Auris Medical has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARS. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Auris Medical during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Auris Medical by 649,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Auris Medical by 60.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auris Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Auris Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.