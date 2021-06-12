Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Grows By 367.6%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 367.6% from the May 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

