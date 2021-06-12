Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declines By 67.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

