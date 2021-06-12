Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declines By 67.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MUE stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
