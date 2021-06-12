Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Expands By 323.5%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 323.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LND stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

