Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Expands By 208.3%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $14.80 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of CBM Bancorp worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

