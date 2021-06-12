Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Expands By 457.5%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 457.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from $0.85 to $0.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $1.42 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.