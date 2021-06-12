Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Rises By 338.9%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CLOK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 78,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
Cipherloc Company Profile
