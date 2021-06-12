Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Rises By 338.9%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLOK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 78,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

