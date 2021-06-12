Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Rises By 233.3%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 13th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

STK stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.