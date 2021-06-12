Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Drops By 69.7%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the May 13th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 48.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 149.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,352 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period.

GLDI stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

