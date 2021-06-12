Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Expands By 253.2%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, a growth of 253.2% from the May 13th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF remained flat at $$7.14 during trading on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

