Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Expands By 427.3%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $6.11 on Friday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
