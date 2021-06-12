Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Expands By 427.3%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $6.11 on Friday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Eltek as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

