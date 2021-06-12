Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Rises By 200.0%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Mark A. Freemer bought 5,400 shares of Emclaire Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 2.46% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMCF opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

