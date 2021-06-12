Short Interest in Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Expands By 423.1%

Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 423.1% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Empire Post Media stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Empire Post Media has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

Get Empire Post Media alerts:

Empire Post Media Company Profile

Empire Post Media, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Post Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Post Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.