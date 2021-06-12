Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Decreases By 65.2%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $$11.40 during trading hours on Friday. Energean has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

