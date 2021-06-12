Short Interest in Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Increases By 208.3%

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ENVS traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Enova Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Enova Systems
Featured Story: Market Perform
