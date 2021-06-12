Short Interest in Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Increases By 208.3%

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ENVS traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Enova Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

