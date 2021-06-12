Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Drops By 77.8%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Friday. 8,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Escalon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.