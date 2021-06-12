Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Rises By 193.8%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EUZOF remained flat at $$70.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00. Eurazeo has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

