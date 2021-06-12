Short Interest in EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Drops By 64.5%

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

EVRAZ stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

