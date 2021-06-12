Short Interest in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Increases By 388.9%

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 388.9% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $340.08 million, a PE ratio of 592.59 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of EXFO from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

