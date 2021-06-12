Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Expands By 240.8%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the May 13th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays cut Fibra Danhos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $$1.18 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19.

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

