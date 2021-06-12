Short Interest in Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Declines By 67.1%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF remained flat at $$2.65 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.