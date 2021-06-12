Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Drops By 73.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter.

DVOL opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

