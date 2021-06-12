Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Expands By 212.9%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the May 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

