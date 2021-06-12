Short Interest in FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Drops By 69.2%

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the May 13th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,974,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FONU traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 16,945,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,236,133. FonU2 has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

FonU2 Company Profile

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

