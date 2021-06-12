Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Decreases By 69.0%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

